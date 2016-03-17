BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 612.2 million yuan ($94.52 million) versus net profit of 45.1 million yuan year ago
* Says sets aside asset impairment provision of 610 million yuan for two property projects in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21wIIr5; bit.ly/1pNtXVe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 11 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he remains concerned about the sharp increase in home prices in Toronto and wants to meet with his provincial counterpart, reiterating measures the government has taken amid fears of a housing bubble in Canada's largest city.