UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 11.0 percent y/y at 2.9 billion yuan ($447.56 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan debt financing instruments
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up investment firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RqjWU6; bit.ly/1R3y5t7; bit.ly/1ViBYgS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.