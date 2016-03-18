BRIEF-TaiMed Biologics plans private placement of new shares to replenish working capital
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
March 18 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 32.2 percent y/y at 686.6 million yuan ($106.01 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XzTvzX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 40,000 shares via private placement to Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, with provisional price of T$180 per share
* Will execute corporate guarantees of 81 million RGT in favour of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oa2I5Z) Further company coverage: