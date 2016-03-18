March 18 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says its net profit rises 1,015.45 percent in 2015 to 1.8 billion yuan ($277.92 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 34.6-74.8 percent from 198.8 million yuan a year ago



