BRIEF-Biolase to raise $10.5 mln from institutional and individual investors in a private placement
March 18 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says its net profit rises 1,015.45 percent in 2015 to 1.8 billion yuan ($277.92 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 34.6-74.8 percent from 198.8 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UavySa; bit.ly/22rnInW
($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 13 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says Chairman Wang Chong resigns due to change in job role