BRIEF-Biolase to raise $10.5 mln from institutional and individual investors in a private placement
* Biolase to raise $10.5 million from institutional and individual investors in a private placement
March 18 China Enterprise CO Ltd
* Says 2015 net loss widens to 2.5 billion yuan ($386.28 million) from 488.6 million yuan year ago
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning on March 22 after it posted net losses for consecutive two years
* Says its bonds will suspend trading from march 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22rusT3; bit.ly/22rur1d; bit.ly/21z1Ogc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Biolase to raise $10.5 million from institutional and individual investors in a private placement
April 13 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says Chairman Wang Chong resigns due to change in job role Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p9rvM9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)