March 18 China Enterprise CO Ltd

* Says 2015 net loss widens to 2.5 billion yuan ($386.28 million) from 488.6 million yuan year ago

* Says it will implement delisting risk warning on March 22 after it posted net losses for consecutive two years

* Says its bonds will suspend trading from march 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22rusT3; bit.ly/22rur1d; bit.ly/21z1Ogc

($1 = 6.4720 Chinese yuan renminbi)