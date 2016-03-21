March 21 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 99.99 percent stake in power investment firm for 8.2 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 7 billion yuan for asset acquisition

