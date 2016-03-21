UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Says it plans to acquire 99.99 percent stake in power investment firm for 8.2 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 7 billion yuan for asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RvVj8x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.