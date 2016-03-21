UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 17.4 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($400.96 million)
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $200 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RZlKDU; bit.ly/1UeI9DI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.