** Anglo-African insurance co's shares down as much as 1.3 pct, one of the top fallers on FTSE 100

** Bernstein reduces PT to 185p from 190p; retains "market perform" rating

** Earlier this month, OML said it will split into its four main businesses

** Broker says yet to be convinced that the break-up will add value to shareholders in the near-term

** Co altered its dividend policy as a result of the break-up strategy, which Bernstein analysts say could result in a dividend cut next year (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)