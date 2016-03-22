** BT down as much as 2 pct at a 5-month low of 440p,
bottom of Stoxx 600 telecoms index index
** Britain's telecoms regulator says BT must install
business lines more quickly and significantly reduce the
wholesale prices it charges rivals for the lines
** Ofcom's demands come less than a month after it said it
would impose higher service standards on BT's networks unit
Openreach in its review of the communications market
** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen c.5 pct YTD,
outperforming the European telecoms sector, down c.5 pct
