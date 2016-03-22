** BT down as much as 2 pct at a 5-month low of 440p, bottom of Stoxx 600 telecoms index index

** Britain's telecoms regulator says BT must install business lines more quickly and significantly reduce the wholesale prices it charges rivals for the lines

** Ofcom's demands come less than a month after it said it would impose higher service standards on BT's networks unit Openreach in its review of the communications market

** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen c.5 pct YTD, outperforming the European telecoms sector, down c.5 pct

