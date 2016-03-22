** Outsourcing group's shares down as much as 3 pct at a near 2-week low, among top losers on FTSE 100

** Stifel downgrades to "sell" from "hold" citing concerns over organic growth potential and M&A strategy

** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 13 pct YTD and c.31 pct from its all-time high in July 2015

** "Despite recent falls, we believe the share price is still too high for the value being created," Stifel says

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 1167.07 pence above current levels of 1031 pence

** Valuation reflects past successes, not future challenges-Stifel says