BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising
March 23 Well Lead Medical Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to set up medical product production base with investment of about 300 million yuan ($46.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZroaRz
($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017