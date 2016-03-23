March 23 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says 2015 net profit up 8.9 percent y/y at 976.1 million yuan ($150.26 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest about 230 million yuan in South Korea's HB Entertainment Co

($1 = 6.4962 Chinese yuan renminbi)