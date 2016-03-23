March 23 Veresen Inc :
* Veresen Inc concludes key terms with JERA Co Inc for
Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity
* Veresen says is developing the Jordan Cove LNG facility in
the International Port of Coos Bay in Oregon, USA
* Says preliminary agreement signed on March 22 covers the
purchase by JERA of at least 1.5 million tonnes per annum of
natural gas liquefaction capacity for an initial term of 20
years
* Says Jordan Cove LNG facility is expected to have an
initial design liquefaction capacity of about 6 million tonnes
per annum, or about 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day
* JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co
Inc (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc
