March 24 Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice president for investor relations at Berli Jucker Pcl :

* Says plans to invest 4.5 billion baht ($127.26 million) in 2016 to expand packaging business

* Says aims for 10 percent sales growth in 2016 from 42.8 billion baht in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

