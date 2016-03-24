UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says European unit to acquire 42.87 percent stake in Swiss company Green Motion for 12 million Swiss francs ($12.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbGYVa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.