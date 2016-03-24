UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects q1 net profit to rise 90-130 percent y/y to 103.9-125.8 million yuan ($15.95-$19.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pJza0C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.