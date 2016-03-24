** UK miners among top losers on FTSE 100 as USD
advances for a fifth straight session
** DXY last up 0.26 pct, triggering profit-taking in
commodities and mining shares ahead of the long Easter holiday
weekend
** London-based cos Anglo American (-6 pct),
Glencore (-3.7 pct) and BHP Billiton (-3.4 pct)
top losers on pan-European Stoxx 600 index in otherwise quiet
trade
** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down 3.4 pct
** Mining sector has been Europe's best performer in 2016,
rising 4.9 pct against a fall of 8 pct for the Stoxx 600
(only sector in positive territory)
