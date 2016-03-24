Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 24 China Tianying Inc
* Says it aims to raise up to 801.4 million yuan ($123.07 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RiYbtr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order