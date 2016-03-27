BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans corporate bonds worth 15 bln yen
* Says it plans to issue 65th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.15 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2022
March 27 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 60.4 percent y/y at 17.7 billion yuan ($2.72 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LRwibM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5131 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 65th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.15 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2022
* Comes as other Singapore-listed firms grapple with debt (Adds detail from statement, background)