March 27 Sinochem International Corp

* Says unit offers to buy 30.1 percent stake in HALCYON Agri Corp Ltd at S$0.75 ($0.5466) per share for at least S$240 million

* Says share trade to resume on March 28

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pDQPpN ; bit.ly/1RDpsCG

