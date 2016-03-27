March 27 Huangshan Jinma Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Zhejiang auto company Aauto for 11.6 billion yuan ($1.78 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pRdsrB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5131 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)