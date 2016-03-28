March 28 Huasi Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($92.10 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on march 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Te55BH; bit.ly/1XY07YY

