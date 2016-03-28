Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 28 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 500 million yuan ($76.75 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says share trade to resume on March 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UpwnGm; bit.ly/25sgse0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5149 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order