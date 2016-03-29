BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank shareholders to discuss FY dividend on April 26
* Calls shareholders meeting on April 26 to discuss FY cash dividend of 15 percent of bank's capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2p9FvGb) Further company coverage:
Mar 29 (Reuters) Global One Real Estate Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.39 Net 1.37 Div 7,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8958.T
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share