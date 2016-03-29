BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
March 29 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 35.6 percent y/y at 645.3 million yuan ($99.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RwPlVP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5089 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Puma Biotechnology announces FDA advisory committee to review neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer