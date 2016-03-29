BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang's 2016 profit up, to buy China Medical & Healthcare's stake
* Says 2016 net profit up 241.0 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($624.73 million)
March 29 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 17.97 percent y/y at 416.75 million yuan ($64.04 million)
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: