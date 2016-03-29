BRIEF-NexC Partners receives approval for normal course issuer bid
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 35.7 percent y/y at 4.8 billion yuan ($737.50 million)

($1 = 6.5085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* State of Nevada extends Wells Fargo banking agreement until 2021