Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd
* Says to acquire stakes in three companies for 220 million yuan ($33.81 million)
* Says its shares to resume trading on Mar 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1REwzOp; bit.ly/1RoYy62
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order