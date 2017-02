** Jefferies cuts Poundland to underperform and M&S , Debenhams and Dunelm to hold

** Broker reckons on growing unemployment fear risk in the UK and expects consumer confidence to fall

** Marks & Spencer top UK blue-chip faller, down >1%; broker cuts PT to 410p vs 660p

** Dunelm top FTSE 250 faller, -2.3%, as broker cuts PT to 845p from 1025p; Debenhams third top UK midcap faller, -2%; PT reduced to 75p from 105p; among small caps, Poundland -1.4%, PT reduced to 135p vs 300p

** Broker upgrades Next (+0.3%) to hold (following 15% drop last week ), cuts PT to 5100p from 6750p

** FTSE 350 General Retailers Index, up 0.3 pct on Wed, has fallen 7.6 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)