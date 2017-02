Mar 30 (Reuters) IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Year Year to September 30, 2016 to September 30, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 76.00 - 77.00 65.00 - 66.00 Operating 1.60 - 1.70 800 mln - 900 mln Net 900 mln - 1.00 380 mln - 450 mln EPS 32.78 yen - 36.42 yen 13.84 yen - 16.39 yen Net - represents net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2132.T