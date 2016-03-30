BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21T055C
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business