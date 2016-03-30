March 30 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says its net profit rises 23 percent in 2015 to 520.9 million yuan ($80.41 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y from year ago's 128.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21TkCXY; bit.ly/1RKrocK

