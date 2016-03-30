BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its net profit rises 23 percent in 2015 to 520.9 million yuan ($80.41 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y from year ago's 128.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21TkCXY; bit.ly/1RKrocK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business