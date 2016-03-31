March 31 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 18.1 million yuan ($2.80 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 1.7 billion yuan year ago

* Says it applies to Shenzhen exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning after returning to net profit in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TkxqGA; bit.ly/1RM5Wag

