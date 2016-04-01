April 1 Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 579.15 million yuan ($89.58 million) in share private placement to fund project, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on April 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tn5otU; bit.ly/2363Sza

($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi)