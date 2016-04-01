UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd
* Says it gets China central bank's approval to acquire payment related firm in Shenzhen for 100 million yuan ($15.47 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qlW4Lp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.