** Rolls-Royce falls as much as 2 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE 100

** Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from "neutral" citing current share price levels anticipate too much of the possible improvement at the end of the decade

** Stock up 14 pct YTD vs 9 pct fall in Stoxx

** Raises PT to 540p from 530p, indicating about 20 pct downside potential from current levels

** Shares have recovered all its losses since its fourth profit warning in Nov

** Median PT of 25 analysts covering stock is 552.5p; 14 have "hold" or higher rating, 8 have "sell", and 3 have "strong sell"

