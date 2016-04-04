BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
April 4 (Reuters) -
* India's Equitas Holdings Ltd says allots 59.3 million shares at 110 rupees/share to 16 anchor investors
* Equitas Holdings says to raise 6.53 billion Indian rupees ($98.86 million) from anchor investors ahead of IPO Source text for Eikon: Equitas Holdings Ltd allots 5.93 crore shares at Rs 110 amounting to Rs. 653 crore to 16 Anchor Investors. Anchor investors include: Franklin Templeton MF, Birla Sun Life Trustee Co, SBI MF, PI Opportunities Fund, UTI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Reliance Life Insurance and Ambit Alpha Fund. ($1 = 66.0507 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )