Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 5 Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says Singapore unit plans to acquire assets in France's Tagsys for 6 million euros ($6.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W8KOhI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order