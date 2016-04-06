UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd
* Says it acquires 70 percent stake in commercial real estate firm Victory Group for 1.57 billion yuan ($242.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22bANje
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.