UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Payments processor Worldpay's shares down 3.5%, bottom of the FTSE, after a majority shareholder sells part of stake
** Ship Global 2, a firm jointly owned by Advent International and Bain Capital, sells 275 mln shares at 269p
** Raises 740mln stg via placing
** Following the completion of placing, Ship Global 2 stake will drop to 28.2% from 41.97% as of Dec 2015
** Nearly twice of stock daily avg vol through within first 45 mins of trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February