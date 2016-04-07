** Payments processor Worldpay's shares down 3.5%, bottom of the FTSE, after a majority shareholder sells part of stake

** Ship Global 2, a firm jointly owned by Advent International and Bain Capital, sells 275 mln shares at 269p

** Raises 740mln stg via placing

** Following the completion of placing, Ship Global 2 stake will drop to 28.2% from 41.97% as of Dec 2015

** Nearly twice of stock daily avg vol through within first 45 mins of trade