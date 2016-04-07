BRIEF-Ascentech announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 25
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25, 2017, under the symbol "3565"
April 7 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says sees Q1 net profit at 60-120 million yuan ($9.28-$18.56 million) versus net loss of 101.5 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PW8u1i
($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.