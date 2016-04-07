KARACHI, April 7 Pakistan stocks ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday as political uncertainty continued to hurt sentiment, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.15 percent at 33,896.03.

"Political uncertainty triggered by the Panama leaks continues to prevail," said Muhammad Rizwan, head of sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Among the gainers were Dewan Cement Ltd, Pakistan International Airline Corp and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd.

The rupee ended at 104.65/104.69 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.65/104.68.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from Wednesday's close of 5.80 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair)