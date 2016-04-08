Fitch: Current Problems Delay, Not Derail, Sony's Turnaround

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, February 03 (Fitch) Sony Corporation's (BB/Positive) strong commitment to increasing profitability through restructuring and cost-cutting will improve its credit profile over the medium to long term, although the struggling movie and smartphone businesses may delay Sony's recovery and overshadow its expanding semiconductor and solid gaming businesses in the short term, says Fitch Ratings. The company's theatrical rev