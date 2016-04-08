BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
April 8 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 50-80 percent y/y to 33.3-83.3 million yuan ($5.14-$12.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VcSKik
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4744 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017
* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO