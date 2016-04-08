BRIEF-Theraclion 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros, up 8 pct
* 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), up 8 percent
April 8 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($308.99 million) perpetual notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MYeBaV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4727 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 2016 sales of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), up 8 percent
* Assignment's total value is 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($775,000) including option and maintenance and support during 10 years Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago