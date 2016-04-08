April 8 Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 21.8 percent y/y at 657.4 million yuan ($101.61 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on April 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RIrJkr; bit.ly/1qxPH7Q; bit.ly/1RIrK86

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)