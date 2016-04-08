UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add link)
April 8 Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 11.3 percent y/y at 772.8 million yuan ($119.44 million)
* Says it plans to invest about 600 million yuan in logistic project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PYs50U; bit.ly/1oIEwb4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources