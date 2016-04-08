April 8 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy auction house, information technology firm for a combined 3.5 billion yuan ($541.13 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S7t3j7

