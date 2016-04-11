BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
April 11 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says March net profit at 858.9 million yuan ($132.87 million)
* Says Q1 net profit at 1.3 billion yuan


BRUSSELS, April 11 Most bad loans held by Italian banks do not need to be sold immediately, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, in a bid to quell pressure on some of the country's lenders which are saddled by non-soured credit.