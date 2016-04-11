BRIEF-Ovid therapeutics inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 mln
* Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
April 11 Unisplendour Guhan Group Corp Ltd
* Says it withdraws delisting risk warning from April 12 after returning to net profit in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N3hTth
* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Tahoe's unit expense reimbursement amount equal to $1.5 million